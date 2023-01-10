Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ falls

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, in tandem with modest gains on Wall Street on relief that the U.S. Federal Reserve chair steered clear of commenting on the monetary policy outlook, with investors awaiting inflation data later in the week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 24.0 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.3% lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11,651.58 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

