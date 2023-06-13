Australian shares likely to open higher; NZ down

June 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday, as data from the U.S. showed consumer prices rose modestly in May, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates at the end of its policy meeting later in the day.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 52.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,597.51 points during early trade.

