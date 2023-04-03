Australian shares likely to open higher; NZ down

(Corrects dateline to April 4, not April 3)

April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to inch higher at the open on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in oil stocks on the back of firmer prices, while weakness in iron ore prices is likely to impact mining shares.

Investors are eagerly awaiting a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia, with the central bank expected to hike by a final 25 basis points to 3.85%.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1% to 7,251 points, a 28.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% at 7,223.00 points on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,800.20-points during early trade. (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING (CORRECTED)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.