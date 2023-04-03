Australian shares likely to open higher; NZ down

April 03, 2023 — 06:34 pm EDT

April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to inch higher at the open on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in oil stocks on the back of firmer prices, while weakness in iron ore prices is likely to impact mining shares.

Investors are eagerly awaiting a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia, with the central bank expected to hike by a final 25 basis points to 3.85%.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1% to 7,251 points, a 28.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% at 7,223.00 points on Monday.

