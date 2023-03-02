Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ down

March 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are on track to open higher on Friday, likely helped by miners on higher iron ore prices and positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with investors looking ahead to the local central bank policy meeting next week.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 25.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.1% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% in early trade.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((john.biju@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.