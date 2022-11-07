Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ down

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a positive start on Tuesday, likely advancing for a third straight session on a growing risk-on sentiment driven by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve could put the brakes on its rate-hike policy.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 26.3 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.2% to 11,272.23 points in early trade. (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.