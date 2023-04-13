Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ dips

April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday as traders sifted through U.S. economic data to assess the health of the world's largest economy and anticipated the Federal Reserve to be close to the end of its rate hike cycle.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 31.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

