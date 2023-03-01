Australian shares likely to open flat, NZ up

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Thursday, as a weak finish on Wall Street overnight is expected to offset a boost to local miners from strong commodity prices.

The local share price index futures slipped 0.01%, a 47.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2% in early trade.

