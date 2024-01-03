Australian shares likely to open flat, NZ down

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares should open flat on Thursday, as likely gains in energy stocks are expected to offset a probable decline in gold miners, while investors gauge the timeline of rate cuts from minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 43.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched 0.3% lower in early trade.

