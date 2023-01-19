Australian shares likely to fall, NZ rises

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge lower on Friday in line with drop in global markets as fears global recession mounted with U.S Federal Reserve officials maintaining a hawkish rate hike stance.

The local share price index futures fell 0.014%, a 50.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6% higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11919.94 by 2125 GMT. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

