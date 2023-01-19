Australian shares likely to fall, NZ rises

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge
lower on Friday in line with drop in global markets as fears
global recession mounted with U.S Federal Reserve officials
maintaining a hawkish rate hike stance.
The local share price index futures fell 0.014%, a
50.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.6% higher on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to
11919.94 by 2125 GMT.
