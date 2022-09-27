Australian shares likely to fall; NZ gains

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drop on Wednesday, taking cues from weakness in global markets as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers showed appetite for more interest rate hikes, sparking fears about a potential global recession.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 25.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.