Australian shares likely to fall at the open; NZ down

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open lower on Thursday, tracking a sharp overnight decline on Wall Street, as escalating turmoil in the Middle East dampened risk appetite and raised oil supply concerns.
The local share price index futures
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% in early trade.
(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.