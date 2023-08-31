Australian shares likely to fall at the open; NZ down

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, as closely-watched U.S. inflation data offered few surprises, accelerating hopes for a rate hike pause, while downbeat data from China could also weigh on investor sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.522%, a 68.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.389% by 2230 GMT.

