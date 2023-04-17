Australian shares likely to fall at open, NZ slips

April 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to fall at the open on Tuesday, taking cues from a weaker session on Wall Street ahead of corporate earnings reports, while investors also await minutes from an Australian central bank meeting.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2% a 5.5-points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,895.32-points during early trade.

