Australian shares likely to fall at open, NZ slips

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

April 17, 2023 — 06:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were likely to fall at the open on Tuesday, taking cues from a weaker session on Wall Street ahead of corporate earnings reports, while investors also await minutes from an Australian central bank meeting.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2% a 5.5-points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,895.32-points during early trade.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.