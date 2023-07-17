Australian shares likely to fall at open, NZ flat

July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday, potentially dragged down by miners and energy stocks on weak iron ore and oil prices, as investors await minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's July meeting for insights into its rate trajectory.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 59.5 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.1% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,933.63 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.