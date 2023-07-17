News & Insights

Australian shares likely to fall at open, NZ flat

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

July 17, 2023 — 06:35 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Tuesday, potentially dragged down by miners and energy stocks on weak iron ore and oil prices, as investors await minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's July meeting for insights into its rate trajectory.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 59.5 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.1% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 11,933.63 in early trade. (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul) ((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.