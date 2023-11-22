Australian shares largely flat as investors assess cenbank minutes

By Adwitiya Srivastava

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were largely flat on Wednesday, with gains in the heavyweight mining index offset by losses in technology and real estate stocks, as investors assessed the domestic central bank's concerns over inflationary pressures in its latest policy minutes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.07% lower at 7073.400 points, snapping a two-day winning streak.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) chief on Tuesday warned that inflation remained a crucial challenge over the next one to two years, with the minutes of the latest meeting revealing the central bank was concerned that inflation expectations could become un-moored if it did not raise interest rates this month.

"With the next quarterly CPI release not until late January and the most recent wage and labour force data impacted by temporary factors, our view is that the RBA will wait until February before considering hiking again," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Additionally, investors are awaiting crucial retail sales data due next week, which will help them gauge the trajectory of further rate hikes.

"Investors will be hoping that the retail sales figures cool down from the previous reading which came in on the hotter side of expectations," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

In Sydney, technology stocks .AXIJ led losses on the benchmark, sliding 1.13%. Sector heavyweight Xero XRO.AXwas down 1.3%.

Real estate stocks .AXRE further fuelled losses, falling 1.5%.

On the other hand, mining stocks .AXMM rose 0.3%, with mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advancing 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were up 0.5%, despite the country's top energy producer Santos STO.AXforecasting a fall in 2024 output. Santos ended 0.7% higher.

Shares of Australasian pharmaceutical distributor EBOS Group EBO.NZ fell 6.4%, logging the lowest close since Nov. 1, after it shelved a A$3.75 billion ($2.4 billion) deal to buy Australian vet chain Greencross.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 remained close to flat, with a 0.048% rise to 11,169.80 points.

