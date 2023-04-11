Australian shares jump over 1%, Newcrest sparkles on sweetened $19.5 bln bid

By Echha Jain

April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed more than 1% higher in broad-based gains on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend, while Newcrest Mining soared on a sweetened $19.5 billion buyout bid from Newmont Corp.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 1.3% to 7,309.90, its highest closing level since March 13. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Thursday.

Gold stocks .AXGD jumped 3.1%, hitting their highest close since April 20, 2022, led by Newcrest Mining NCM.AX amid gains in bullion prices. GOL/

Shares of Newcrest jumped 5.2% to close at their highest since Nov. 16, 2020 after suitor Newmont Corp NEM.Nraised its offer to A$32.87 per share, valuing Australia's largest gold miner at A$29.4 billion ($19.5 billion).

Meanwhile, investors across the globe awaited U.S. consumer price data, due on Wednesday, for more clarity on the path of interest rates heading into the Federal Reserve's May policy meeting.

Markets expect the U.S. headline inflation to come at 5.2% for March, according to a Reuters Poll. In the previous month, it was 6.0%.

"I am expecting a levelling off in inflation, maybe a small decrease, and I'm quite optimistic," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbrocking, adding that the data would likely be well-received by the market.

In Australia, financials .AXFJ jumped 1.2% to close at their highest since March 9, with the "big four" banks up between 0.8% and 1.8%.

Miners .AXMM advanced 2.3% as copper prices edged higher on a softer U.S. dollar. MET/L

Index heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX added between 1.9% and 2.9%.

OZ Minerals OZL.AXsaid its A$9.6 billion buyout by BHP was approved by Vietnam's competition regulator. Shares were flat.

Separately, consumer finance firm Latitude Group LFS.AXsaid it would not pay a ransom to those behind last month's cyber attack, saying it would harm the broader community by encouraging further attacks. Shares rose 0.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat at 11,873.58.

($1 = 1.5049 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

