Australian shares jump on mining boost; Westpac falls on profit drop

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares ticked higher on Monday, lifted by mining and energy stocks on strong commodity prices, with a mixed U.S. jobs data report last week raising investor hopes the Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive tightening path going forward.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.3% at 6,914.7, as of 2335 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Friday, posting a second straight weekly gain.

Strong prices for commodities including iron ore and oil pushed heavyweight Australian mining and energy stocks higher, keeping the benchmark index in the positive territory and offsetting losses by Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX.

On Friday, Wall Street closed higher as sentiment improved on indications from the jobs report that the Fed could have room to downsize its interest rate hikes from next month. .N

Back in Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM gained 3% on a rise in iron ore prices, as hopes of China reopening from stringent COVID-19 curbs persist. Index majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX all rose between 2.8% and 3.7%. IRONORE/

Shares of miner Coronado Global Resources CRN.AX fell as much as 8.1%, after it ended talks with Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N for a potential merger.

Local energy stocks .AXEJ also jumped 1.2% after oil prices extended gains on Friday. Santos Ltd STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX gained 0.8% and 1.8%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ fell 1%, with No.3 lender Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX down 3% after it reported lower annual profit.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX also lost more than 3.5%, trading ex-dividend.

Medibank Private MPL.AX in an update on its cyberattack said it will not pay ransom to hackers responsible for theft of around 9.7 million customers' data. Medibank shares were up as much as 0.5%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.35% to 11,270.3.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

