Australian shares jump on mining boost; NAB falls on bleak outlook

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares advanced for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, led by mining stocks as iron ore prices surged on hopes of China easing its COVID curbs, while National Australia Bank slumped on dire lending outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.5% to 6,996.4 by 2343 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Tuesday.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM were the top boosts to the benchmark, jumping 2.2% on higher iron ore prices.

Dalian iron ore climbed to its highest in two weeks on Tuesday, supported by persistent hopes that China would ease its stringent curbs, despite worries about a surge in new coronavirus cases in some cities. IRONORE/

Shares of Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX, and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX rose between 2.6% and 1.4%.

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.2%, with three of the 'Big Four' banks advancing as much as 0.6%.

National Australia Bank, the country's second-largest lender, slumped as much as 2.9% after it warned of slowing lending volume on impact from higher interest rates. The bank's stock was among top drags on the benchmark.

Among losers, energy stocks .AXEJ dropped about 1.7% as oil prices fell on choppy trading over demand worries from top crude importer China. Index majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX lost more than 1% each.

Shares of Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX fell as much as 8.6%, becoming the second-biggest loser in the index, after it cut its output guidance on New South Wales floods.

Meanwhile, Medibank Private MPL.AXsaid customer data stolen by hackers had been posted on a dark web forum. Shares were up as much as 2%.

Investors will also be looking at the midterm elections in the United States, with crucial inflation data due on Thursday also at the top of their focus list. MKTS/GLOB

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.6% to 11,220.6.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

