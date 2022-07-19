Australian shares jump on boost from resources and banking stocks

July 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday, as resources stocks jumped on worries over supply crunch and banks advanced on expectations that higher interest rates would boost their profits.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 1.7% to 6,760.1 by 0148 GMT, also helped by Wall Street's strong gains overnight. The benchmark fell 0.6% on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB

Risk sentiment has improved slightly this week as fears of a bigger U.S. interest rate hike to contain soaring inflation eased and robust corporate earnings alleviated concerns about a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

Meanwhile, Australia said it would launch a review of the Reserve Bank of Australia's inflation target, monetary tools and board structure, amid criticism over the central bank's handling of interest rate policies.

Miners .AXMM led gains on the benchmark Australian stock index, rising about 1.6% even as iron ore prices fell in China on demand concerns due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. IRONORE/

Index heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX climbed in a range of 0.9% and 3%.

Financials .AXFJ climbed about 1.4%, with three of the "big four" banks gaining in a range of 1.2% and 3.3%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose in opening deals after oil prices climbed 1% overnight. However, they pared the gains as Brent prices fell slightly in early Asian trade. Santos STO.AX advanced 0.6%, while Woodside Energy WDS.AX rose 0.5%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ jumped 4.7% to hit their highest level since June 1 after the Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC made strong gains overnight. Xero Ltd XRO.AX and Computershare Ltd CPU.AX advanced 7.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.1% to 11,283.6.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

