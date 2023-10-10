Australian shares jump most in four weeks on Fed's dovish hints

By Shivangi Lahiri

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained most in four weeks on Tuesday, with all sectors ending in the green, boosted by dovish U.S. Federal Reserve remarks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1% higher, logging gains for a fourth straight session. The benchmark touched its highest level since Sept. 29.

Top Fed officials on Monday indicated that an unprecedented rise in Treasury yields, which has a direct impact on the cost of households and businesses, could keep the central bank away from further increases in its short-term policy rate.

Investors now await the U.S. consumer price index data due later this week for further cues on the central bank's policy move.

It's "a fair expectation" that the more cautious the Fed members are, the less likely interest rates will continue to rise, Hebe Chen, market analyst at IG Markets, told Reuters.

"This interpretation has successfully rejuvenated stagnant risk appetite and especially been warmly welcomed by capital-intensive tech sectors," Chen added.

Back in Australia, technology stocks .AXIJ gained over 3%, with sector leaders Block Inc SQ2.AX and Xero Ltd XRO.AX adding 1.4% and 4.4%, respectively. The sub-index marked its biggest percentage gain in one month.

Energy stocks .AXEJtouched their highest in one week as news of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas sparked an oil rally due to supply concerns. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 1.3% and 0.5% respectively.

Shares of Origin Energy ORG.AX climbed 5.5% after the country's competition regulator approved Brookfield Corp's BN.TO takeover of the power producer.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.6%, with the country's big four banks adding between 0.3% and 0.8% each.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 0.8%, marking its biggest intra-day percentage gain since Sept. 29.

