Australian shares jump in broad-based gains; Newcrest shines on sweetened bid

April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose more than 1% in broad-based buying on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend, with Newcrest Mining soaring on a sweetened offer from Newmont Corp.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 1.2% to 7,305.90 by 1245 GMT, hitting its highest since March 9, even as broader Asian markets were subdued after strong U.S. jobs data pointed to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates in May.

Gold stocks .AXGD soared about 3%, touching their highest since April 2022 and leading gains on the benchmark index, after Newmont NEM.N, the world's largest gold producer, raised its offer for Newcrest NCM.AX to A$29.4 billion ($19.56 billion). Shares of Newcrest gained more than 6%.

Miners .AXMM jumped more than 2% and were on track to snap a four-day losing streak. Sector giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX added between 1.7% and 2.7%.

Meanwhile, copper-gold miner OZ Minerals OZL.AXsaid its A$9.6 billion buyout by BHP Group BHP.AX had received approval from Vietnam's Competition and Consumer Authority.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.6% after crude oil prices edged higher overnight as traders weighed supply cuts from OPEC+ that would tighten theglobal marketagainst concerns about further interest rate hikes potentially hurting demand.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.8%, with the so-called "big four" banks trading in positive territory.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,898.72.

New Zealand's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 bps in May to 5.50% following a surprise half-point move on Wednesday and then pause for the remainder of the year, a snap Reuters poll of economists showed on Thursday.

($1 = 1.5033 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

