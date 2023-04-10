NEM

Australian shares jump in broad-based gains; Newcrest shines on sweetened bid

Credit: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

April 10, 2023 — 09:25 pm EDT

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

April 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose more than 1% in broad-based buying on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend, with Newcrest Mining soaring on a sweetened offer from Newmont Corp.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 1.2% to 7,305.90 by 1245 GMT, hitting its highest since March 9, even as broader Asian markets were subdued after strong U.S. jobs data pointed to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates in May.

Gold stocks .AXGD soared about 3%, touching their highest since April 2022 and leading gains on the benchmark index, after Newmont NEM.N, the world's largest gold producer, raised its offer for Newcrest NCM.AX to A$29.4 billion ($19.56 billion). Shares of Newcrest gained more than 6%.

Miners .AXMM jumped more than 2% and were on track to snap a four-day losing streak. Sector giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX added between 1.7% and 2.7%.

Meanwhile, copper-gold miner OZ Minerals OZL.AXsaid its A$9.6 billion buyout by BHP Group BHP.AX had received approval from Vietnam's Competition and Consumer Authority.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.6% after crude oil prices edged higher overnight as traders weighed supply cuts from OPEC+ that would tighten theglobal marketagainst concerns about further interest rate hikes potentially hurting demand.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.8%, with the so-called "big four" banks trading in positive territory.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,898.72.

New Zealand's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 25 bps in May to 5.50% following a surprise half-point move on Wednesday and then pause for the remainder of the year, a snap Reuters poll of economists showed on Thursday.

($1 = 1.5033 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM
BHP
RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.