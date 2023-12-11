Australian shares inch up; local employment data in focus

By Shivangi Lahiri

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended marginally higher on Monday, driven by the gains in local energy stocks that overshadowed declines in domestic mining and gold stocks, while investors await local employment data due later in the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.1% higher, after falling around 0.02% earlier in the session. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Friday.

Reports on strong U.S. wages and labor market data on Friday boosted hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would leave interest rates unchanged for the third time.

In Sydney, investor sentiment remained capped as they await local employment data on Dec. 14.

"Markets will be actively seeking clues to test the resilience of the Australian economy in the same way as the US counterparts," said Glenn Yin, head of research and analysis at AETOS Capital Group.

Yin is expecting "reasonable optimism to ripple through to Aussie equities."

Energy stocks .AXEJ closed up 1.2%, as oil prices gained on U.S. efforts to replenish strategic reserves. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX , currently in the midst of a $52 billion merger talks, were up 1.5% and 0.6% respectively.

Heavyweight sub-index miners .AXMM were in the red, falling 0.7% lower, tracking the weakness in global lithium prices.

"Lithium price has fallen 81% this year from oversupply concerns. Apart from that, lithium carbonate price in China has been quite volatile of late," said Jessica Amir, market strategist at Moomoo.

Lithium miners Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX and Delta Lithium DLI.AX were down 3.0% and 2.2% respectively.

Domestic financial stocks .AXFJ ended 0.2% higher, with the "Big Four" banks advancing between 0.1% and 0.5%.

However, gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.9% as prices dropped ahead of key U.S. data. GOL/

Gold miners Evolution Mining EVN.AX was flat, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell 2.1%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended marginally lower at 11,449.47 points.

($1 = 1.5260 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((shivangi.lahiri@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.