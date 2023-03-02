Australian shares inch up as China data lifts spirit; focus shifts to cenbank

By Echha Jain

March 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares eked out a slight gain on Thursday in a choppy trading session as upbeat manufacturing data from China offset the dour mood from lacklustre domestic economic data, with the focus shifting towards a central bank meeting due next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,255.40, after falling 0.1% on Wednesday.

Wednesday's data showed manufacturing activity in China expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, exceeding analysts' estimates.

"Clearly there is some optimism on China after purchasing managers' index numbers and the bounce in their economy," said Henry Jennings, senior market analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter

Data on Wednesday showed Australia's economy grew at its weakest pace in a year in the December quarter as rising interest rates and high inflation offset the strength in trade.

Investors also await the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy meeting on Tuesday, when a fifth consecutive quarter-point rate hike is widely expected, according to a Reuters poll.

However, Carl Capolingua, market analyst at ThinkMarkets Australia, expects the RBA "to soften some of the rhetoric to become a little more moderate."

Miners .AXMM advanced 3.2%, their biggest gain since Jan. 6, as iron ore futures rose on the upbeat China data. IRONORE/

Global miner BHP Group BHP.AX added about 4% to record its best day in three-and-a-half months.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 1.4% as oil prices inched higher on signs of a strong economic rebound in China, the world's top oil importer. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 2.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

On the other hand, financials .AXFJ slid 1.9% to close at their lowest level since Jan. 3, with the so-called "Big Four" banks swinging into the red.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 gained 0.2% to finish the session at 11,900.86.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

