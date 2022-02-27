Australian shares inch lower on Ukraine concerns

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Monday after Western nations imposed new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, while energy stocks rose as oil prices jumped on supply disruption fears.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 0.1% at 6,991.0 by 0023 GMT, reversing course after rising 0.3% in early trade. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Friday but lost 3.1% last week.

President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities.

In Australia, financials .AXFJ fell 0.7% and led the decline. National Australia Bank NAB.AX lost 0.6%, while the other three "Big Four" banks gained between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ lost 1% with CSL Ltd CSL.AX down 1.5%, while tech stocks .AXIJ fell 1.3%.

Among gainers, energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1.3% after oil prices jumped more than $7 in early trade on fears of supply disruption. O/R

Sector majors Santos STO.AX and Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX advanced 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM followed suit to gain 1.2%. BHP Group BHP.AX climbed 1.9%, while Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 1.4%.

In corporate news, buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co Ltd Z1P.AX said it would buy U.S.-based Sezzle Inc SZL.AX in a A$491 million ($352.59 million) deal, as it looks to further expand its reach in the United States and take on rivals such as Afterpay.

Zip and Australia-listed shares of Sezzle were halted for trading.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.1% at 11,938.22.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's chief economist said the country's trade links with Russia and Ukraine were minor but there could be some impact through market volatility and commodity prices.

