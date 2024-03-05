Australian shares inch lower as miners weigh; GDP print in focus

March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday, on track to lose for a third consecutive session as heavyweight miners partially offset strong performances in financials, while investors await a key domestic growth data due later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO edged 0.1% lower to 7,718.0 points by 2335 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Tuesday.

Data on the country's fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) will offer investors clues on the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) upcoming policy decision on March 19.

In the recent monetary policy statement, the RBA said it expects GDP to grow by 1.5% on a year-on-year basis and by 0.3% on a quarter-on-quarter basis for the last quarter of the year.

"While GDP may come in roughly around the RBA's expectations, recent monthly CPI and labour market data have increased the risk that the RBA could ease sooner than our November expectation," ANZ analysts said in a note.

On the bourse, miners .AXMM were the biggest drag with a nearly 1% slump. Shares of BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX lost 0.6%, 1.2% and 0.2%, respectively.

Tracking Wall Street peers lower, Australian technology stocks .AXIJ fell 1.6% to snap an 11-day winning streak. Wisetech Global WTC.AX lost 1.6% and Xero XRO.AX shed 0.7%.

Bucking the sombre trend, rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ added 0.6%. The "Big Four" banks advanced between 0.4% and 0.8% respectively.

Shares of ANZ Group ANZ.AX scaled to 2-1/2-year high after the bank said it will sell 16.5% interest in Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings AMMB.KL for about 2.10 billion ringgit ($443.69 million).

Gold stocks .AXGD were poised for their fifth straight session of gains, if trend holds, as bullion surged to a record high. GOL/

Shares of Northern Star Resources NST.AX added 0.5%, while Evolution Mining EVN.AX climbed 1.3%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 0.4% or 42.28 points to 11,710.74.

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

