Australian shares inch lower as banks, tech stocks drag

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

October 15, 2023 — 08:32 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Monday as losses in financials and technology stocks outweighed gains in commodity-related stocks, while investors awaited minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting for interest rate clues.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.2% to 7,040.20 by 1130 GMT after a 1.4% gain last week.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) October meeting, due on Tuesday, will be closely assessed by investors for clues into where interest rates will stand going forward.

The September unemployment report due on Thursday is expected to play a key role in the RBA's monetary policy decision next month.

"A tight labour market may strengthen the odds for the RBA to continue raising interest rates," said Tina Teng, a markets analyst at CMC Markets.

Tech stocks .AXIJ dropped the most on the benchmark index, with a 2.3% fall. Megaport MP1.AX and Xero XRO.AX dropped 1.9% and 2.6%, respectively.

Heavyweight financial stocks .AXFJ declined 0.6%, with the "big four" banks down between 0.4% and 0.9%.

Gold stocks .AXGD jumped 4.7%, hitting their highest level since Sept. 18, after safe-haven bullion rallied more than 3% on Friday over the Middle East conflict. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, gained about 4.4%.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM rose 1%, with Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX up 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 0.9% on concerns the Middle East conflict could drive up oil prices further. Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX were up 1.6% and 1%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, U.S.-based Albemarle ALB.Ndumped a $4.16 billion buyout bid for Australian lithium developer Liontown Resources LTR.AX.

Westpac WBC.AXtapped Ampol ALD.AX chairman Steven Gregg to take over as chairman, replacing veteran banker John McFarlane who will complete his term on Dec. 14. Westpac shares were down 0.9%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1% to 11,157.68.

Prime minister-elect Christopher Luxon's centre-right National Party and preferred coalition partner ACT won a razor-thin electoral victory on Saturday, together securing 61 seats in 121-seat parliament.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

