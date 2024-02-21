Australian shares inch lower as banks offset commodity gains

News & Insights

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares traded marginally lower on Thursday, as losses in banks countered gains in commodity stocks, while minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January policy meeting cemented views that policymakers are in no hurry to cut interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7,600.0 by 0000 GMT, down for a third straight session. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Wednesday.

Fed minutes showed that bulk of policymakers were concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates too soon, with broad uncertainty about how long borrowing costs should remain at their current level.

In Sydney, the financials sub-index .AXFJ was down 0.2%. The "Big Four" banks fell between 0.2% and 0.4%.

The healthcare sector .AXHJ was flat, with index major CSL CSL.AX down 0.2%.

Bucking the trend, miners .AXMM gained 0.1%. Fortescue FMG.AX advanced as much as 3.2% after the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner posted a 41% jump in half-yearly profit.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.6%, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gaining 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively

Among individual stocks, Qantas Airways QAN.AX gained as much as 3.9%, posting its biggest intraday percentage gain since Nov. 23, 2022, as the flag carrier announced an additional on-market stock buyback of up to A$400 million despite posting a 12.8% fall in first-half profit.

Meanwhile, shares of CSR CSR.AX jumped as much as 6.9% to hit a near 18-year high after the building materials firm confirmed that it had received a A$4.30 billion ($2.81 billion) non-binding takeover offer from French construction materials group Saint-Gobain SGOB.PA.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.9% at 11,695.20.

Shares of Air New Zealand AIR.NZ dropped as much as 1.6% after the airline reported a 38% drop in half-yearly profit.

