Australian shares inch lower ahead of key U.S. data, Fed rate decision

June 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday dragged down by miners, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 7,115.0 by 0027-GMT. The market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Investors will be closely monitoring U.S. Consumer Price Index data, due to be released later in the day, and Producer Price Index data, due on Wednesday, for a reading of how well the Fed's tightening cycle has managed to curb high inflation.

The U.S. central bank is also set to begin its two-day meeting later in the day to give out its rate decision, as traders are pricing in a roughly 75% chance of rates kept steady. MKTS/GLOB

Back in Sydney, export-reliant miners .AXMM fell 1.5%, tracking subdued iron ore futures as cautious traders braced for a raft of Chinese data for May to be released this week. IRONORE/

Mining behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX fell between 1.6% and 1.4%.

IGO IGO.AX fell 2.8% after announcing the appointment of Ivan Vella, a former executive at mining giant Rio Tinto, as the miner's new CEO.

Energy Stocks .AXEJ further toppled 1.7% as oil prices fell after analysts highlighted rising global supplies and concerns about demand growth O/R

Sector giant Woodside WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX descended 2.1% and 2.2%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD further took away 1.6% from the local bourse as bullion lost shine.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises DMP.AX fell as much as 11.9% to top losses on the benchmark index, after the company said that it would shut 27 stores in Denmark and its construction and supply arm in Australia under it efforts to improve its performance.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to 11,675.21.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

