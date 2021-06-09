Australian shares inch higher on tech gains; U.S. inflation data eyed

June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by firmer technology and healthcare stocks, with the focus turning to U.S. inflation data due this week that could impact monetary policies globally.

The benchmark ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.2% to 7,284.8 by 0041 GMT.

In other markets, Wall Street ended lower overnight, Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.3%, and the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up or 0.1%. .NMKTS/GLOB

Australia's central bank said on Wednesday inflation is unlikely to meet its target range until 2024 at the earliest.

The easing in expectations of a sharp jump in inflation boosted technology stocks. Its sub-index .AXIJ rose 1.2%, with top gainer Altium Ltd ALU.AX gaining 2.7%. Index heavyweight Afterpay Ltd APT.AX added 0.5%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ led the gains on the benchmark, rising 1.6% to their highest since December last year.

Biotech major CSL Ltd CSL.AX advanced about 1.6% to be one of the best performers on the sub-index.

The gold index .AXGD gained 0.6% even as bullion prices were slightly lower. Gold miners Newscrest Mining NCM.AX and Nortern Star NST.AX rose 0.4%-1%. GOL/

Capping gains, however, were energy stocks .AXEJ as they led losses on the benchmark by slipping 0.8%. The subindex as set for its worst session since May 31. Oil and gas producers Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX fell 0.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM also eased, with majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX declining around 1% each. IRONORE/

Shipbuilder Austal Ltd ASB.AX lost 3.5% to be the worst performer on the bourse as regulator ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings against it on failure of disclosures.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index .NZ50 traded up 0.2% to 12,584.8.

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

