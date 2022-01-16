Australian shares inch higher on oil, tech boost; NZ dips

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares see-sawed between gains and losses on Monday, with a jump in energy stocks currently lifting the benchmark index, while heavyweight miners and gold companies fell ahead of a production-reporting week from top miners and energy firms.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up about 0.12% at 7,402.6 points by 2334 GMT, after slipping 1% on Friday.

The energy sub-index .AXEJ led gains as oil prices remained robust on tight supply and worries of a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine. O/R

The index rallied up to 1.4%, touching its highest levels since October. Sector majors Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX firmed about 1.2% each.

Offering support to the benchmark, tech stocks .AXIJ — tracking their Wall Street peers — were up 0.5%, with software firm WiseTech Global gaining up to 2.5%.

However, the mining sub-index .AXMM weighed on markets, falling 0.2% on weak iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Fortescue Metals FMG.AX slid 1.4%, the most among Australia's big miners. Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell 0.8%, while BHP Group BHP.AX was largely flat.

Investors now await quarterly production numbers from miners like Rio Tinto, BHP Group and oil majors like Woodside Petroleum during the week.

Separately, BHP said on Monday it would buy battery electric trains to deliver iron ore from its mines to ports in Western Australia, joining Rio Tinto and Fortescue that made similar purchases last week.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.8%, pressured by lower gold prices. Evolution Mining EVN.AX was down about 1.5%, while the sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX dropped 0.4%.

Among other individual shares, Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers WES.AX rose as much as 1.8% even after it warned of a lower first-half net profit after tax due to coronavirus-induced restrictions.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell marginally by 0.05% to 12,783.53 points, deepening its losses from Friday.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

