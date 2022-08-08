Australian shares inch higher on mining boost; NAB slides

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in mining and energy stocks on the back of firm commodity prices, while National Australia Bank dropped after warning of higher costs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO had risen 0.1% to 7,025.30 by 0035 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.1% higher on Monday.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 0.4% to 28,147.18 and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 0.2%, with investors weighing mixed messages on inflation and how aggressive the Federal Reserve might be in combating it. MKTS/GLOB

The strong U.S. jobs report out last week raised the stakes for July U.S. consumer prices data due on Wednesday, which could see a further acceleration in inflation.

In Australia, financials .AXFJ dropped 0.9% and were the top decliners, weighed down by a 3.6% fall in National Australia Bank NAB.AX after the country's second-biggest lender warned of higher expenses for a second time in four months. The other three lenders among the "Big Four" lost between 0.1% and 0.9%.

Miners .AXMM rose 0.5% and were on track for a third straight session of gains, helped by strong iron ore prices. Sector behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX inched 0.2% higher. IRONORE/

Energy stocks .AXEJ added 0.2%, tracking a rise in overnight oil prices as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession. O/R

Oil and gas major Woodside Energy WDS.AX rose 0.4%, while Santos STO.AX was flat.

Separately, a measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell for a ninth straight month in August to depths last seen early in the pandemic as another hike in interest rates combined with the surging cost of living to sour the national mood.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% to 11,725.44.

