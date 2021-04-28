WOW

Australian shares inch higher on gold, energy stocks; Woolworths caps gains

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares rose on Thursday, helped by energy and gold stocks that tracked higher prices of underlying commodities, although gains were capped by a disappointing earnings report from supermarket giant Woolworths.

By Arundhati Dutta

April 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, helped by energy and gold stocks that tracked higher prices of underlying commodities, although gains were capped by a disappointing earnings report from supermarket giant Woolworths WOW.AX.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.15% to 7,075.6 by 0029 GMT. The index closed 0.4% higher on Wednesday.

Shares of Ansell ANN.AX were among the top gainers on the benchmark for the second day in a row, rising nearly 5%. The medical devices maker projected strong sales growth for the half year and full year on Wednesday.

The top percentage loser was Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX, down 3.4%, as the company signalled an end to a pandemic-powered sales boost it had enjoyed last year and said its current quarter was trading flat.

Gold stocks AXGD rose 2%, as bullion prices jumped overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged GOL/

Resolute Mining RSG.AX was among the top gainers on the sub-index. The miner reaffirmed its 2021 guidance despite posting lower gold production on-quarter.

The energy index .AXEJ rose 0.74%, tracking Wednesday's rise in oil prices. Viva Energy Group VEA.AX led the gains on the index for a third straight day with a 2.8% rise.

The metals and mining index .AXMM rose 0.6%, helped by a more than 2% rise in gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX after it beat production estimates for the quarter.

However, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX was a laggard with a near 2% drop after it reported flat third-quarter iron ore shipments.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.21% at 29,053.97, while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 15 points, or 0.36%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.11% to 12,660.6. The top percentage gainers were Z Energy Ltd ZEL.NZ, up 1.97%, followed by A2 Milk Company Ltd ATM.NZ, gaining 1.86%.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WOW RSG VEA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters