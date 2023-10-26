News & Insights

Australian shares inch higher on boost from financials, consumer stocks

October 26, 2023 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Friday from a one-year low hit in the previous session, with the financial and consumer staples sectors leading the recovery as investors digested stronger U.S. economic growth data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 6,833.30 by 0000 GMT after closing 0.6% lower on Thursday.

The U.S. economy accelerated faster than expected in the third quarter, again defying dire warnings of a recession.

In Sydney, financial stocks .AXFJ led the benchmark index higher, rising as much as 0.8%. The "Big Four" banks gained in the range of 0.6% and 0.9%.

"Despite monthly inflation beating expectations, the new RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) head flagged that they're going to wait and see whether a hike is needed," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics.

Earlier this week, inflation came in stronger than expected at 1.2% for the third quarter, above market forecasts of 1.1%.

Consumer staple stocks .AXSJ advanced about 1.5%, while heavyweight miners .AXMM rose 0.3% each.

Meanwhile, the healthcare .AXHJ and energy .AXEJ indexes fell 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Core Lithium CXO.AX was among the top gainers for the day, advancing as much as 5.7% after the company reported higher quarterly production and said it was on track to achieve its fiscal year guidance.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 10,786.45.

