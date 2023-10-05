Australian shares inch higher; focus on U.S. jobs data

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up on Friday in a volatile trading session, as a rise in financial stocksovershadowedthe losses in gold and energy stocks, while investors awaited U.S. payroll data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 6929.6 points by 2332 GMT, while falling about 1.6% this week. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

U.S. data on initial claims for state unemployment benefits pointed to still-resilient labor market conditions, a day after a report showing U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in September.

Investors are now waiting for U.S. monthly payrolls report, scheduled for release later in the day, as they remain concerned about whether the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer.

In Sydney, financials .AXFJ rose 0.6%, with all the "big four" banks trading in the positive territory.

Export reliant miners .AXMMedged up 0.1% as sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AXgained between 0.4% and 0.6%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ also inched 0.2% higher.

Capping the gains, gold stocks .AXGD toppled 0.3% as bullion prices took a hit. GOL/

Shares of Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX fell more than 0.3%, each.

Energy stocks .AXEJslipped 0.5% after oil prices declinedon worries about fuel demand. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 11280.6 points.

