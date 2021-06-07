SPX

Australian shares inch higher as gold stocks shine; NZ rises

Savyata Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, helped by gold miners, although the gains were capped by weakness in other mining stocks and a subdued finish on Wall Street overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.3% to 7,302.3, after having closed slightly lower on Monday.

Gold miners .AXGD dominated gains on the Australian benchmark, rising as much as 1%. Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX advanced as much as 1.2%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose nearly 1%.

Gold hovered near the key level of $1,900 an ounce on Tuesday, as the dollar slid and bond yields weakened, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week. GOL/

Denting sentiment, however, the S&P 500 .SPX ended a languid session slightly in the red, with investors standing by on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate, lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving economic news. N/

Among individual stocks and sectors in Australia, tech stocks .AXIJ tracked the Nasdaq .IXIC higher, gaining up to 0.6% to hit their highest levels in a month.

Buy-now-pay-later juggernaut Afterpay APT.AX rose nearly 1.6%, while intelligence firm Nearmap NEA.AX added as much as 3.1%.

In the financial sub-index .AXFJ, top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX was down 0.2%. The other big banks rose between 0.6% and 0.9%.

Miners .AXMM fell up to 0.6% as softer iron ore prices weighed. IRONORE/

The big miners Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX were all down more than 1%.

Among individual stocks, software maker Altium's ALU.AX shares dipped 4.7% after surging as much as 40.6% on Monday. The stock was among biggest percentage losers on the benchmark.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 traded 0.3% higher.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

