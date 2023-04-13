Australian shares inch higher as gold and tech stocks advance

April 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Friday, helped by gold and technology stocks, as latest U.S. economic data raised bets that the Federal Reserve would soon pause increasing interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,329.40 by 0055 GMT, on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Latest U.S. economic data showed a steeper-than-expected slowdown in producer prices and new jobless claims rising above consensus, signalling the rate-hike cycle that began almost a year ago is working as intended.

Futures have priced in a 71.1% chance of the Fed raising its lending rate by 25 basis points when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on May 3.

In Australia, however, March employment data pointed to a tight labour market. The jobless rate held near 50-year lows last month, suggesting that the Reserve Bank of Australia might hike rates further.

Gold stocks .AXGD jumped 2.8% to hit their highest since January 2021 and were on track for a fifth straight weekly gain.

Bullion prices rose as more weak U.S. data bolstered bets for a pause in rate hikes, with prospects of a mild recession also lifting the appeal of the safe-haven metal.

Index majors Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX advanced 1.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.2%, with the so-called "big four" banks trading in positive territory.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked Wall Street higher, rising 0.5% and heading for their third straight weekly gain.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX rose 1.3%, while Xero Ltd XRO.AX added 0.9%.

Meanwhile, miners .AXMM were flat after iron ore futures slumped overnight on prevailing pessimism over steel demand in top producer China.

Sector giants BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Bank Of Queensland BOQ.AX slipped as much as 3.9% after it said it would undertake an integrated risk programme to mitigate risk management, which will reflect A$60 million ($40.71 million) hit in 1HFY23 results.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.07% to 11,922.70.

($1 = 1.4738 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

