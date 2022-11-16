Australian shares inch higher as financials and gold stocks advance

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose marginally on Thursday after a three-day slide, with financials and gold stocks leading the gains, even as better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data dampened hopes of a pivot by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.1% to 7,131.10 by 2356 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.3% lower in the previous session.

Data released overnight showed retail sales in the United States rose more than expected last month, clouding the inflation outlook and hopes that the Fed could ease its aggressive rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB.N

In Australia, gold stocks .AXGD gained 0.9% as bullion prices hovered near three-month highs, while investors' focus shifted from global tensions to the Fed's rate-hike strategy.GOL/

Top gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX climbed 1.3% and 1.7%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ were up 0.2%, with three out of the "big four" banks gaining between 0.5% and 1.5%.

In corporate news, fund manager Pendal Group PDL.AX and buyer Perpetual PPT.AXdecided to tweak the buyout structure of their $1.58 billion deal by reducing the cash component and hiking the stock component.

Shares of ASX Ltd ASX.AX declined 3% after the bourse operator said it would pause its clearing software replacement project. ASX said it would take a pretax charge of up to A$255 million in the first half of fiscal 2023 from the halt.

Healthcare .AXHJ and tech stocks .AXIJ were among the top percentage gainers on the Australian bourse, climbing 0.7% and 1% respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.9% following a dip in oil prices overnight. Heavyweights Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX dropped 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. O/R

Miners .AXMM slipped 0.8%, with index heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX losing between 0.3% and 1.7%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.5% at 11,288.00.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.