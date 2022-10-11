Australian shares inch higher as financials advance

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher in volatile trade on Wednesday, with gains in financials outweighing losses in mining and energy stocks, while caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later in the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.3% at 6,662.7, as of 0048 GMT, after declining 0.2% in early trade. The benchmark closed down 0.3% on Tuesday.

Market participants across the world are looking forward to U.S. inflation readings that are expected to show persistently strong price pressures and cement the Federal Reserve's hawkish rhetoric on monetary policy.

Coronado Global Resources CRN.AX was among the top gainers on Australia's benchmark stock index, rising 6.5% to hit a four-month high after the coal miner confirmed that it was in talks with Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N regarding a potential merger.

Mining stocks, however, fell 0.8% after iron ore prices dropped on Tuesday amid tightening COVID-19 restrictions in China. Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX dipped 0.2% and 1.9%, respectively. IRONORE/

Financials .AXFJ rose as much as 1.2%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's biggest lender, gaining 1.4%, while the remaining so-called "big four' banks climbed between 0.6% and 2.2%.

Bank of Queensland BOQ.AX jumped as much as 5.9% and was poised for its biggest single-day gain since February last year, as the lender reported a rise in profit and declared higher dividend.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slumped 1.5%, extending losses to a third session to hit a one-week low, as oil prices fell following a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX were down 2.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Healthcare .AXHJ and technology stocks .AXIJ were both down nearly 1%, while real estate stocks .AXRE added 0.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 0.6% to 10,894.

(Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.