Australian shares inch higher ahead of key US inflation data

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a fourth straight weekly gain on Friday as the market edged higher ahead of a key U.S. inflation report that could offer more clues on future Federal Reserve policy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.1% to 7,514.60 by 2350 GMT, with gains in mining stocks outweighing losses in financials. The benchmark has risen 0.9% so far in the week.

Market participants across the globe were awaiting Friday's reading on U.S. core personal consumption expenditure index. A November rise of 0.1% would slow the six-month annualised pace of inflation to just 2.1%, almost at the Fed's 2% target.

In Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM climbed 0.5% and were set for a third consecutive weekly gain on the back of strong iron ore futures amid tight inventories and expectations of robust Chinese demand. IRONORE/

Sector heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advanced 0.5% each on Friday.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.7%, recovering from Thursday's fall. Top energy firm Woodside Energy WDS.AX gained 0.4%, while Santos STO.AX skidded 0.1%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ slipped 0.2%, but were set for a fifth consecutive weekly gain. Shares of the "Big Four" lenders were down between 0.1% and 0.3% on Friday.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ were largely flat, but set for a fourth straight weekly rise. Shares of CSL Ltd CSL.AX were down 0.4% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.1% higher at 11,634.43, logging its eighth straight weekly gain.

Shares of Synlait SML.NZ fell more than 4% and were set for their worst session since Dec. 12, after the dairy milk producer downgraded its profit forecast for the first half.

Synlait also said an arbitrator had been appointed for the arbitration process with its second-largest stakeholder A2 Milk Co ATM.NZ and both the companies were working on an agreement following cancellation of their exclusivity arrangements.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com))

