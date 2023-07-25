Australian shares inch higher ahead of inflation data, miners shine

July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Wednesday, driven by gains in mining stocks on China's stimulus pledge, as investors awaited domestic inflation data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, both due later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1% to 7,345.3 by 0041 GMT. The benchmark had closed 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

Commodity stocks have rallied after China, Australia's largest trade partner, pledged on Monday to step up policy support for its economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery.

Miners .AXMM jumped 1.4%, with sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX up 2% and 1.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Australia's second-quarter inflation data will set the stage for the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy meeting in August. The RBA had paused its tightening cycle in the previous meeting.

ANZ Group expects both headline and trimmed mean inflation to moderate in the second quarter. "The RBA will likely take comfort that inflation appears to be falling in line with, or a touch faster than its May forecast," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Globally, most market participants expect the Fed to deliver a 25 basis-point rate hike when its meeting concludes on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, gold stocks .AXGD advanced 0.4% after bullion prices rose on Tuesday on a steady dollar and expectations that the Fed will likely end its monetary tightening cycle after a hike this week. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's top gold miner, gained 1.4%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.5%, with index heavyweights Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX down 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Financials .AXFJ dipped 0.1%. National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX fell 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 gained 0.1% to 11,949.15.

