Australian shares inch higher ahead of GDP data, miners top gainers

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Wednesday after a sharp drop in the previous session, as traders awaited quarterly economic growth data due later in the day for further direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7,129.6 by 0040 GMT, with miners leading the gains. On Tuesday, the benchmark index dropped 1.2% after the country's central bank raised rates for the 12th time and warned more tightening might be needed.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe on Wednesday cited upside inflation risks to an already drawn-out return of inflation to target for tightening the monetary policy.

Analysts have forecast Australia's gross domestic product to rise 0.3% in the first quarter from the previous quarter, and up 2.4% for the year.

Globally, stock markets were slightly higher as investors mulled whether a recent rally has legs to run further. MKTS/GLOB

In Sydney, heavyweight miners .AXMM advanced about 1% after iron ore prices stretched gains on Tuesday on hopes of more stimulus measures in top steel producer China. IRONORE/

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose as much as 1.4% and 1%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed 0.8%, with the country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX gaining about 0.6%. GOL/

Tech stocks .AXIJ rose 1.3% after the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher overnight. Accounting software company Xero Ltd XRO.AX firmed 1.8%.

Meanwhile, energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.8% after oil prices eased overnight with economic fears overshadowing Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut output. O/R

Index heavyweights Santos STO.AX and Woodside Energy WDS.AX declined 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Viva Energy VEA.AX slid 3.6% and was one of the top losers on the benchmark index, after the company reported a failure of contractor crane at its flagship Geelong refinery in Victoria.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.7% to 11,864.12.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.