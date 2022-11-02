Australian shares inch higher ahead of Fed decision

By Riya Sharma

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in energy and mining stocks on the back of a rebound in commodity prices, while caution prevailed ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.14% higher at 6,986.7 after rising 0.5% in early trade.

The U.S. central bank will release its policy statement at 1800 GMT and market participants will closely scrutinise it along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments for any signal that policymakers are contemplating tempering rate hikes. FEDWATCH

"The market has already priced in a 75-bp hike out of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting and investors will only be surprised if the Fed stays ultra-hawkish and rules out the possibility of a softer pace in December," said Hebe Chen, a market analyst with IG Markets.

Australian miners .AXMM rose 1.4% as iron ore futures gained after China's central bank chief expressed hopes for a soft landing in the country's ailing property market. IRONORE/

Mining heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose between 1.7% and 2.9%.

Rio Tinto advanced after the most vocal opponents to its Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO acquisition deal agreed not to vote at a shareholder meeting that will determine whether the $3.3 billion deal goes ahead.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1.1% as oil prices gained on sustained demand, with sector major Woodside Energy WDS.AX advancing about 3%, while Santos STO.AX climbed 2.2%. O/R

Financial stocks .AXFJ closed 0.1% higher, with three of the country's "big four" banks rising between 0.2% and 0.7%.

Commonwealth Bank CBA.AX was down 0.1% even as the lender said it would hike its loan variable interest rates by 25 bps per annum from the end of next week, in line with the Reserve Bank's interest rate increase.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 11,282.8.

