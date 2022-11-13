Australian shares hover at 5-mth high; miners soar as China eases curbs

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up and hovered at a five-month high on Monday, led by sharp gains in heavyweight mining stocks, as China eased some of its strict COVID-19 rules, spurring hopes of a recovery in demand.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO gained 0.3% to 7,181 by 2313 GMT, their highest level since June 7. The index had ended 2.8% higher on Friday.

Investor sentiment has also improved dramatically after a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data last week sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve may now start easing off its aggressive tightening path.

In Sydney, miners .AXMM gained as much as 4.5% after iron ore and other base metals' prices soared on China easing some of its COVID-19 rules. IRONORE/MET/L

Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX gained between 4.1% and 7.7%. Fortescue was the second best performing stock on the benchmark.

Diversified mining services provider Perenti Ltd PRN.AX jumped 6.3%, after the mining services provider upgraded its earnings outlook for fiscal 2023.

Energy stocks .AXEJ also rose 1.5% after oil prices rose on health authorities in China easing some of country's new COVID-19 curbs, raising hopes for improved demand. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX rose 1.3%, while Santos Ltd STO.AX rose 0.7%.

Financials index .AXFJ was down 1.5%, with all the "Big Four" banks losing between 0.7% and 1.2%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ were up 0.3%, tracking Wall Street gains, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX up as much as 3.9%.

Elders Ltd ELD.AX, on the other hand, fell as much as 12.7% to become the worst performing stock on the benchmark after the agribusiness firm flagged concerns about reaching full harvest potential for summer and winter crops due to extreme rainfall in the eastern states.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S$P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was largely unchanged at 11,314.27.

($1 = 1.4943 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.