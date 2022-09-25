Australian shares hit three-month low on slowdown worries

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a more than three-month low on Monday, with investors staying away from riskier assets on fears of a global slowdown, as the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its hawkish monetary policy stance to fight red-hot inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO dropped as much as 1.9% by 0022 GMT, its lowest since June 21. The benchmark hits its lowest in two months on Friday.

The market reflected a broader weakness, as investors continued to reposition themselves amid fears of an economic slowdown, after the Fed raised rates by another 75 basis points for the third consecutive time last week and warned of further increases.

Energy Stocks .AXEJ were the top laggards and fell 5.2%, their biggest drop in more than two months.

Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX slipped 5.2% and 4.7%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM slid 4.5%, hitting their lowest since July 25, with BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX dropping more than 3% each.

Weak bullion prices dragged the gold sub-index .AXGD down 4.9% to hit a five-year low, with the country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX slipping 3.2%. GOL/

Financials .AXFJ declined 1.4%, with the 'Big Four' banks down 0.8%-1.2%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ were the only gainers, adding 0.2%. However, Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX dipped 5.1% after the hospital operator said it would cease discussions with consortium led by KKR & Co KKR.N on the buyout proposal.

Separately, Link Administration LNK.AX tumbled 6.7% and was among the top losers on ASX, after its $1.6 bln buyout by Canada's Dye & Durham DND.TO fell through on Friday.

Fruit grower Costa Group CGC.AX tumbled 11.8% to its lowest since February 2016 and was the top loser on ASX after Sean Hallahan stepped down as chief executive officer and managing director.

Markets in New Zealand were closed due to a public holiday. The New Zealand benchmark .NZ50 fell 0.7% on Friday.

