Australian shares hit record high, U.S. Fed meeting in focus

June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit an all-time peak on Tuesday, tracking a record high finish on Wall Street overnight, with investors focusing on the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to get cues on its monetary policy.

The benchmark ASX 200 .AXJO rose 0.7% to 7,363.300 by 0009 GMT.

Wall Street's major indexes closed at their highest levels overnight, with investors eyeing the Fed's meeting to know about any tapering of support and the likely date of a first rate-hike. .N

Among other global markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.8% at 29,395.72, while the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 0.1%.

Back in Australia, troubled casino operator Crown Resorts CWN.AX received a new funding offer from Oaktree Capital Group OAK_pa.N worth A$3.1 billion ($2.39 billion) to buy back its founder's holding, in a deal that would give the private equity firm a 10% stake of Crown.

Crown's shares fell 1.5%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ, with their 1.2% jump, led the gains on the benchmark and hit a six-week high. They tracked Nasdaq's strong finish overnight. Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd APT.AX rose 1.4% and software maker Xero Ltd XRO.AX 1.8%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ gained 0.8%, with all "Big Four" witnessing an increase.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were also up 0.6%, with natural gas producers Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX up about 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

Heavyweight mining stocks .AXMM followed course, inching up 0.4% after iron futures jumped, with index majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX gaining between 1% and 2.5%.

However, the gold index .AXGD lost about 3.2% as bullion prices slipped on fears that the Federal Reserve may decide on cutting its expansive monetary policy. GOL/

In New Zealand, the benchmark NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.4% to 12,611.1. Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp FPH.NZ was the top gainer on the .NZ50, up about 4%.

($1 = 1.2970 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

