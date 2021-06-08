MIN

Australian shares hit record high on miners boost; NZ climbs

Contributor
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares hit a record high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in mining stocks, with Perenti Global jumping after bagging a large contract from Sandfire Resources.

Corrects dateline

June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a record high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in mining stocks, with Perenti Global jumping after bagging a large contract from Sandfire Resources.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.53% to 7,331.6. The benchmark index had closed 0.1% higher on Tuesday.

The ASX 300 metals and mining index .AXMM added 1.39%, led by a 4.41% gain in mining services provider Perenti Global. Mineral Resources Ltd MIN.AX followed suit with its increase of 3.82​%.

Copper miner Sandfire Resources SFR.AX, up over 4%, awarded Perenti PRN.AX a contract for open pit mining services in Botswana for an estimated value of $496 million.

BHP Group BHP.AX Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX all climbed more than 1%.

In other global markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.46% and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 shed 1.25 points, or 0.03%.

On Wall Street, stocks struggled to eke out closing gains on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors on the sidelines, while retail traders fuelled the ongoing meme stocks rally. N/

Back in Australia, construction firm Brickworks Ltd BKW.AX scaled a record peak to lead the gains on the benchmark index. It announced an adjusted pre-tax earnings forecast of A$240 million ($185.74 million) to A$260 million for fiscal 2021, up from A$129 million in the prior year.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 0.46%, led by a gain of 5.15% in EML Payments Ltd EML.AX. This was followed by Nearmap Ltd NEA.AX, which rose 3.53%.

The ASX 200 Energy index .AXEJ rose 0.29%. Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX was up 6.27%, while Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company Ltd SOL.AX, gained 1.94​%. Oil prices hit a more than two-year high. O/R

Financial stocks .AXFJ rose 0.11%, led by NIB Holdings Ltd NHF.AX, up 1.62%. Credit Corp Group Ltd CCP.AX followed with a gain of 1.48%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 advanced 0.28% to 12,552.5.

($1 = 1.2922 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MIN PRN BHP RIO EML NEA SOL NHF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters