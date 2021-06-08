Australian shares hit record high on miners boost; NZ climbs

Corrects dateline

June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a record high on Wednesday, boosted by gains in mining stocks, with Perenti Global jumping after bagging a large contract from Sandfire Resources.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.53% to 7,331.6. The benchmark index had closed 0.1% higher on Tuesday.

The ASX 300 metals and mining index .AXMM added 1.39%, led by a 4.41% gain in mining services provider Perenti Global. Mineral Resources Ltd MIN.AX followed suit with its increase of 3.82​%.

Copper miner Sandfire Resources SFR.AX, up over 4%, awarded Perenti PRN.AX a contract for open pit mining services in Botswana for an estimated value of $496 million.

BHP Group BHP.AX Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX all climbed more than 1%.

In other global markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.46% and S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 shed 1.25 points, or 0.03%.

On Wall Street, stocks struggled to eke out closing gains on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors on the sidelines, while retail traders fuelled the ongoing meme stocks rally. N/

Back in Australia, construction firm Brickworks Ltd BKW.AX scaled a record peak to lead the gains on the benchmark index. It announced an adjusted pre-tax earnings forecast of A$240 million ($185.74 million) to A$260 million for fiscal 2021, up from A$129 million in the prior year.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 0.46%, led by a gain of 5.15% in EML Payments Ltd EML.AX. This was followed by Nearmap Ltd NEA.AX, which rose 3.53%.

The ASX 200 Energy index .AXEJ rose 0.29%. Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX was up 6.27%, while Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company Ltd SOL.AX, gained 1.94​%. Oil prices hit a more than two-year high. O/R

Financial stocks .AXFJ rose 0.11%, led by NIB Holdings Ltd NHF.AX, up 1.62%. Credit Corp Group Ltd CCP.AX followed with a gain of 1.48%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 advanced 0.28% to 12,552.5.

($1 = 1.2922 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.