Australian shares hit record high on economic growth cheer

Contributor
Yamini C S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares hit a record high on Thursday, extending gains made from the country's stronger-than-expected first-quarter economic growth data, with high commodity prices lifting the resource-heavy benchmark index further.

June 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a record high on Thursday, extending gains made from the country's stronger-than-expected first-quarter economic growth data, with high commodity prices lifting the resource-heavy benchmark index further.

The ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 0.6% to 7,261.00 by 0026 GMT, after having closed 1.1% higher on Wednesday.

Sentiment was buoyant from Australia's solid economic growth data on Wednesday that showed output had returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, while the energy and gold indexes jumped on firmer commodity prices.

The energy index .AXEJ climbed nearly 2% to gain most on the benchmark and to its highest since April 16, as oil prices hit a more than 1-year high on OPEC+ decision to stick with its plan to ease supply cuts through July. O/R

Natural gas majors Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX added 2.3% each.

Financial stocks .AXFJ followed suit, rising 0.7%, with the "big four" banks gaining between 0.7% and 1%.

Miners .AXMM added 0.7% to hit their highest in two weeks as iron ore prices jumped on hopes of easing production curbs for steel products. IRONORE/

Tech stocks .AXIJ tracked Nasdaq higher to rise 0.5%.

Gold stocks .AXGD advanced 0.8% as bullion inched up, with Red 5 Ltd RED.AX gaining 2.9% to be the best performer.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 traded up 0.5% to 12,446.680.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.6% at 29,107.57, while the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 4.5 points, or 0.11%.

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters