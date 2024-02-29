Australian shares hit record high as traders assess US inflation data

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares hit a record high on Friday, fuelled by miners and gold stocks, while the U.S. inflation data bore no surprises with traders assessing Federal Reserve officials' comments earlier in the week on their monetary policy easing stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.51% to 7,737.80 by 2347 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.5% higher on Thursday.

Overnight data from the world's biggest economy showed U.S. inflation picked up in January, in line with expectations, while annual inflation was the lowest in three years.

Alluding to the data, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic's comments gave hopes to investors after he repeated his view that he sees the U.S. central bank cutting rates "in the summer months."

The rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ gained as much as 0.3%, with both National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX up about 0.5% each.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM rose 1.4%, and were on track for their best day in more than a week, if gains hold. Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX rose 1% while Pilbara Minerals gained 4.8%, hitting its highest level since Sept. 18.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 0.3% amid signs of weakening crude demand after the U.S. released positive inflation data.

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gained 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Gold stocks advanced 1.7% after the U.S. inflation print came in line with expectations, leading to a drop in the dollar. The stocks were on track for their best week since Feb. 2, if current trend holds.

Australian information technology stocks .AXIJ rose 1.1%, while real estate shares .AXRE lost 0.2%, heading for their second consecutive drop.

Bucking the upbeat mood, health stocks .AXHJ dropped 1.8%, set for their worst day in more than two weeks, if losses hold.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 lost 0.3% to 11,705.73.

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

