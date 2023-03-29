Australian shares hit over two-week high, miners top gains

March 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Thursday jumped to their highest in more than two weeks, boosted by mining stocks, while technology names tracked gains in their peers on Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.9% to 7,114.1 by 2357 GMT, after adding 0.2% on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight, with all three major indexes ending up at least 1%, as upbeat outlooks from Micron Technology and other companies eased some worries about the country's economic health. .N

In Sydney, mining stocks .AXMM led the gains. The index climbed 1.6% to hit a near three-week high after iron ore prices jumped on optimism around steel demand in China.

Sector behemoths BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX added between 1.6% and 2.4%.

Financials .AXFJ rose 1%, with the "Big Four" banks trading 0.7%-1.4% higher.

Technology stocks .AXIJ jumped 1.5%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX and Xero XRO.AX adding 2.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Zip Co Ltd ZIP.AX soared 12% to hit a more than five-week high. The BNPL firm said it will divest its businesses in Central and Eastern Europe and South Africa, and is on track to shut down its operations in the Middle East.

Shares in healthcare .AXHJ and real estate companies .AXRE also boosted the ASX200 with gains of 0.3%-0.7%.

Asset manager HMC Capital HMC.AX, whose shares were yet to resume trading, said it will buy 11 private hospitals from U.S.-based Medical Properties Trust MPW.N for A$1.20 billion ($802.08 million).

Bucking the broader trend, gold explorers .AXGD fell 1%, underpinned by weaker bullion prices. Northern Star Resources NST.AX and Newcrest Mining NCM.AX dropped 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

Iress Ltd IRE.AX and Lake Resources LKE.AX were the top gainers on the ASX200.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.6% to 11,805.3 points.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

