Australian shares hit over two-month low on Fed's hawkish stance

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended at an over two-month low on Thursday as financial and commodity stocks fell after the U.S. Federal Reserve toughened its policy stance, while New Zealand stocks lost steam after stronger-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell for a fourth straight session, ending 1.4% lower at 7,065.20. It closed at its lowest level since July 11.

The Fed on Wednesday kept interest rates steady but projected an increase by the year-end, adding monetary policy would be significantly tighter through 2024 than previously thought. MKTS/GLOB

In Australia, the central bank is more likely to lift rates in the near term, according to the ANZ Stateometer index, which measures economic performance across the country's states and territories.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 2% to their lowest level in two months, tracking a dip in oil prices. O/R

Origin Energy's ORG.AX top shareholder increased its stake in the company, pushing the power producer's shares up 0.4%.

Woodside Energy WDS.AX edged down 2.6%, while Santos STO.AXfell 1.4%.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ also declined, slipping 1.8% and staging their biggest drop in five weeks. The "big four" banks were down between 1.7% and 2.5%.

Miners .AXMMdipped for the fourth straight session, shedding 1.3% on falling iron ore prices.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX slipped 1% and BHP Group BHP.AX inched 1.2% lower.

Separately, Qantas Airways' QAN.AX chairman refused to quit despite investor pressure, ABC News reported. The airline's shares closed 0.4% lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 reversed course after advancing earlier in the session and ended 0.1% down at 11,318.74.

The country's economy grew more than expected in the second quarter but slowed down annually, supporting Westpac analysts' view that its central bank will have to tighten rates further this year.

Shares of Fonterra Co-Operative Group FCG.NZ rose 3.1% after its annual profit more than doubled and final dividend jumped.

